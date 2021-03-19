Advertisement

Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old woman last seen at Madison hospital

.(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued Friday for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen at the VA Hopsital in Madison.

Authorities say Karen Marie Nordin was last seen leaving the hospital parking ramp in her vehicle, a black Nissan Sentra, around 2:50 p.m Friday.

Nordin’s vehicle has black duct tape on the rear driver’s side bumper and has no front license plate. The vehicles plates are AKS 1569.

Nordin is described as 5 feet tall, with blue eyes and long gray and white hair. Nordin is believed to be wearing dark colored slacks, a red blouse, and dark colored glasses with transitional tri focal lenses. She may also be wearing a black Columbia jacket or have it in her possession.

Nordin has a history of being easily confused and wandering away from loved ones. She may be frightened if contacted, according to the alert.

If you have any information of Nordin’s whereabouts, call the Madison Veteran Affairs Police at 608-280-7270.

