UWEC student helps Whitewater man battling brain injury

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WEAU) - In July 2000, Tom Hapka’s life changed. The Whitewater resident had recently accepted an IT job in New York City. He never made it.

“It was actually the day I was supposed to be leaving and I made a last-minute stop at a chiropractor’s office and that’s pretty much my life as I knew it ended,” he said.

The chiropractor dissected an artery in the back of his neck causing bleeding and swelling in the brain. After hours lying on the ground in the chiropractor’s office and days of being misdiagnosed, Hapka got help too late to ever truly recover.

“The complications from that have been ongoing all this time since,” he said. “It’s left me with lots of problems from vision difficulties to severe dizziness that intensifies and varies from day to day.”

The injury ruined Hapka’s career. It kept him inside for years.

Now 50, he struggles with simple tasks, which means he struggles to get by.

“Picture all these years without wages,” Hapka said. “So there’s no savings, there’s no 401(k). I still need lot’s of care.”

He said much of his specialized care isn’t covered by insurance.

To help his financial situation, Hapka started “Life Beyond Brain Injury” with the help of UW-Whitewater students.

He then reached out to UW-Eau Claire for help promoting it. That’s how he connected with UWEC senior Alexx Stadtlander.

“It’s just a very compelling and unfortunate story,” she said. “And I feel that it should have it’s spotlight.”

Having battled concussions in high school herself, Stadtlander said she feels compelled to help Hapka reach some sense of normalcy.

“For me, it’s just being able to help him get on his feet as much as he can,” Stadtlander said.

“It’s beyond touching and inspiring to see these students coming together to try and help me after everything that’s happened to me and my family,” Hapka said.

He said lawyers told him he doesn’t have a medical malpractice claim under Wisconsin law. He also said he doesn’t qualify for federal disability benefits.

