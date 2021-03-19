Advertisement

Victim identified in Polk Co. trailer explosion Wednesday

50-year-old John Cook of Dresser was found dead in the home by the Polk County’s Sheriff’s...
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
VILLAGE OF DRESSER, Wis. (WEAU) - One man died in an explosion at a trailer home in Polk County on Wednesday.

50-year-old John Cook of Dresser was found dead in the home by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after a fire caused by the explosion had been put out.

In addition to the death of the victim, two homes were destroyed and a third home was damaged by the explosion and ensuing fire. No other injuries were reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, eight other agencies responded to the fire. The incident is still under investigation.

