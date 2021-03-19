Advertisement

Wis. utility companies to be able to disconnect service after moratorium end

The moratorium will end on April 15.
WPS says if people have a hard time making payments, they should call immediately.
WPS says if people have a hard time making payments, they should call immediately.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Utility companies will be able to start disconnecting service due to nonpayment starting April 15, following a unanimous vote Thursday by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC).

According to a news release, this action comes amid the state moratorium that prevented utilities from disconnecting service due to a lack of payment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our challenge during this pandemic has been to balance public health with the ability of utilities to continue to provide safe and reliable service,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “We are successfully doing that.”

The PSC cited the weekly average of COVID-19 cases decreasing by more than 90% since the end of October and Wisconsin being a national leader in the vaccine rollout for their decision.

The commission encouraged customers who are behind on paying their utility bills to make a payment plan with their provider and find bill payment assistance before April 15, when the moratorium ends.

The PSC met originally on March 24, 2020 to discuss the moratorium and order utility companies to maintain service to customers. The moratorium was extended in October through the annual winter moratorium, which runs from Nov. 1-April 15.

