Wisconsin begins modernizing outdated unemployment computer system

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new unemployment insurance call center allowing 24/7 access to customer service is expected to be up and running within six months. The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) signed a $1.2 million contract this week to begin the process of upgrading.

“Just being able to answer a phone call, so they can feel like there’s some progress being made towards them getting the resources they need to survive, is a positive step,” said State Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

As we’ve reported, the state’s outdated, 50-year-old computer system was blamed for the state’s extremely low response rate at the height of the pandemic when the need for unemployment benefits skyrocketed.

“If you go back to an analysis that was done of what was going on at DWD from last year, about 1% of the phone calls people made into the unemployment office were actually answered by a person,” Steineke said.

Steineke says getting more people on the phones will hopefully solve some short-term issues with unemployment.

A $2.4 million federal grant secured by the DWD, will be used to begin the computer system upgrade. The long-term upgrade project is expected to cost $80 million and has not yet been funded by the Legislature.

We reached out to the Evers administration for comment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.