Woman arrested for OWI in Dunn County had three children in vehicle

TOWN OF SPRING BROOK, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman was arrested Thursday night for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with three children in the vehicle in Dunn County.

According to the Eau Claire Post of the Wisconsin State Patrol, 33-year-old Evelyn Baron of Menomonie was located at their residence after the State Patrol received a phone call tip at 11:32 p.m. Thursday night, with the report stating that Baron was driving intoxicated with three children in the vehicle on Interstate 94 near mile marker 56 in Dunn County, or Elk Mound near.

Upon arrest, Baron admitted to drinking and using marijuana, and was arrested by the State Patrol for a second offense of operating while intoxicated with three children under 16 in the vehicle, possession of THC, and possession of paraphernalia.

