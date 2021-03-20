Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW: Crews at scene of house fire in Eau Claire

Eau Claire fire
Eau Claire fire(WEAU)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews with the Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire Rescue are at the scene of a house fire in Eau Claire. This is in the 1200 block of First Avenue, near Beach Street and Mayo Clinic Health System.

WEAU’s reporter on scene says there is heavy smoke, and flames can be seen coming through the roof.

Someone who lives in the multi-unit home tells our reporter everyone who lives there got out safely.

Stay with WEAU for updates on this story.

