Advertisement

Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash

Minneapolis Police Department
Minneapolis Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minneapolis police department is reviewing use of force by its officers after their attempt to clear out a homeless encampment led to a violent clash between officers and civilians who tried to stop them.

Police say five people were arrested and five officers sustained minor injuries Thursday.

A fight broke out between officers and civilians who shoved back and forth.

The group MNUprising shared a video on Twitter that appeared to show an officer trying to restrain a person by kneeling on that person’s neck or upper back.

The clash came as a jury is being seated for the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes last May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire fire
Update: $135K in damage after Friday night house fire in Eau Claire
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
A woman was arrested in Dunn County Thursday night for OWI with three children in the vehicle.
Woman arrested for OWI in Dunn County had three children in vehicle
WPS says if people have a hard time making payments, they should call immediately.
Wis. utility companies to be able to disconnect service after moratorium end
Bottom right: Van Voorhis
Menomonie man wins big money off of Super Bowl predictions

Latest News

Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Coronavirus
WI DHS: 14% of Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row