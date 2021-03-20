New scholarship to honor life and work of North High grad

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation is creating a scholarship fund in memory of a North High grad who passed away from cancer in February.

Mai Kou Lee, who the scholarship is named after, came back to her alma mater in 2018 to work as a bilingual education assistant. During the summer months, Lee also worked as a general school assistant.

In a statement from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, Lee’s colleague, Shino Iwashita said: “Her natural thing was helping people, so the position was a perfect fit for her. The students loved her. We all loved her.”

The Mai Kou Lee Scholarship Fund will help seniors who are Hmong and/or English language learners further their education beyond high school.

To learn more about the new scholarship or to donate, click HERE.

