Recognizing the difference between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Warmer weather brings allergy season and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say it is crucial to keep track of your symptoms.

Prevea Health Allergist Dr. Bradley Locke says symptoms of allergies and COVID-19 can overlap. He says common indications of allergies include itchy eyes and a runny nose however nasal congestion can happen with both allergies and COVID-19.

“If you typically do not have allergies and start to experience symptoms, then it would be something I would consider talking to your doctor or going to get tested,” he says. “I wouldn’t chalk it up to allergies this year.”

Dr. Locke says a person is more likely to be experiencing COVID-19 or influenza versus allergies if they are also experiencing fever, chills, body aches, headaches, difficulty breathing or loss of taste or smell.

Dr. Locke says people who experience allergies everyone should also be aware of changes to their typical seasonal allergies.

If you think you are experiencing allergies but your symptoms are not responding to typical medication or if you are unsure whether allergies are the reason you are feeling unwell, Dr. Locke recommends checking with a doctor or getting tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

“Don’t let up your guard. At this point in time we need to continue to wear masks, social distance and avoid the spread,” says Dr. Locke.

