Stop! Police partner with businesses in new initiative to prevent gift card scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the past week, two people in Green Bay have been cheated out of nearly $60,000 dollars in scams, but that’s just a fraction of the financial fraud seen by investigators.

It’s become such a problem, Green Bay Police are launching a new initiative to fight back.

They’re partnering with businesses to try and prevent the crime.

Next time you’re at a store to buy gift cards, if it’s in Green Bay, there’s a good bet you’ll see a sign reading “Stop. Were you told to purchase gift cards?” hanging near those cards.

“We’ve had cases in the past where a clerk would say, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? This sounds like a scam.’ So, they’ve been the eyes and ears for this in the past, so this is just that next step for the partnership that we have with them,” says Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen.

Community police lieutenants Steve Mahoney and Nate Allen came up with the idea, and businesses quickly jumped on board, not wanting their customers turning into victims, either.

The simple sign asks about all the popular scams, like the one where a person claims to be police or the IRS. There’s also the one where they tell you you’ve won the lottery or the popular “grandparent scam.”

“Even my 90-year-old grandmother got a call that I was in prison in Mexico. She’s still very sharp, and she was sharp enough to say, ‘Not my problem. Call his dad,’” says Allen. “She didn’t fall for it. Whether or not she knew it was a scam or thought it was a scam, it’s hitting everybody.”

Allen says victims reporting crimes just this week were in their 40s and 60s. One woman is out $45,000.

“That one was interesting because not only was it gift cards but also Bitcoin,” explains Allen. “Those are things that we can’t track, so brilliant for these scam artists but unfortunate for our victims.”

Police just started asking businesses to post the signs this week, but timing is everything as stimulus checks are rolling into bank accounts across the country.

Allen says people should be extra alert for scammers right now and hopes this is one extra reminder.

“$10,000 worth of gift cards... that’s not a normal purchase. We’re just hoping that this will trigger something in their mind to say, wait a minute. This isn’t right,” says Allen.

