Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage

Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and triggered a tsunami warning for the country’s northeast coast.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the country’s northeast coast.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength of Saturday’s quake at magnitude 7.0. T

he shaking started just before 6:10 p.m. The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in the country’s northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency later lifted the tsunami advisory.

