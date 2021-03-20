WI DHS: 14% of Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 402 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 572,012. 2,270 tests came back negative.

Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,279.

Forty-eight more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,072.

The state reported 14 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,576.

Vaccinations

1,437,447 or 25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 840,920 (14%) Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 2,249,447 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,323 7 3,576 (27%) 2,216 (17%) Chippewa 7,149 (+10) 93 16,510 (26%) 10,728 (17%) Clark 3,161 (+1) 58 5,680 (16%) 3,472 (10%) Crawford 1,671 (+1) 17 4,424 (27%) 2,423 (17%) Dunn 4,319 (+1) 30 9,144 (20%) 5,092 (11%) Eau Claire 11,156 (+13) 105 27,681 (27%) 17,182 (+17%) Jackson 2,583 27 5,262 (26%) 2,762 (14%) La Crosse 12,336 (+12) 80 33,272 (28%) 20,988 (18%) Monroe 4,362 (+2) 34 10,235 (22%) 5,731 (13%) Pepin 814 7 1,853 (25%) 1,266 (18%) Rusk 1,279 (+4) 16 2,410 (17%) 1,357 (8%) Trempealeau 3,422 (+2) 37 8,693 (29%) 5,215 (18%) Vernon 1,859 (+1) 37 7,866 (26%) 5,156 (17%)

