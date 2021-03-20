Advertisement

WI DHS: 14% of Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 402 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 572,012. 2,270 tests came back negative.

Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,279.

Forty-eight more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,072.

The state reported 14 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,576.

Vaccinations

1,437,447 or 25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 840,920 (14%) Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 2,249,447 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
Buffalo1,32373,576 (27%)2,216 (17%)
Chippewa7,149 (+10)9316,510 (26%)10,728 (17%)
Clark3,161 (+1)585,680 (16%)3,472 (10%)
Crawford1,671 (+1)174,424 (27%)2,423 (17%)
Dunn4,319 (+1)309,144 (20%)5,092 (11%)
Eau Claire11,156 (+13)10527,681 (27%)17,182 (+17%)
Jackson2,583275,262 (26%)2,762 (14%)
La Crosse12,336 (+12)8033,272 (28%)20,988 (18%)
Monroe4,362 (+2)3410,235 (22%)5,731 (13%)
Pepin81471,853 (25%)1,266 (18%)
Rusk1,279 (+4)162,410 (17%)1,357 (8%)
Trempealeau3,422 (+2)378,693 (29%)5,215 (18%)
Vernon1,859 (+1)377,866 (26%)5,156 (17%)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire fire
Update: $135K in damage after Friday night house fire in Eau Claire
A woman was arrested in Dunn County Thursday night for OWI with three children in the vehicle.
Woman arrested for OWI in Dunn County had three children in vehicle
WPS says if people have a hard time making payments, they should call immediately.
Wis. utility companies to be able to disconnect service after moratorium end
Bottom right: Van Voorhis
Menomonie man wins big money off of Super Bowl predictions
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
New scholarship to honor life and work of North High grad
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday