Wisconsin dominates North Carolina in NCAA 1st round win

West Lafayette, IN (WEAU) - Brad Davison had 29-points and D’Mitrik Trice added 21 as the Wisconsin Badgers never trailed in their NCAA Tournament first round game with North Carolina and advance to the round of 32 with a 85-62 victory.

After North Carolina cut the lead to 17-16 in the first half, Wisconsin went on a 23-8 run to lead 40-24 at the half.

In the second half, the Tar Heels could only get the lead down to 12 as the Badgers pulled away for the 23-point victory.

Wisconsin shot over 50% from the field, hitting on 13 of 27 three point attempts.

It was the first time that North Carolina head coach Roy Williams has lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels have not lost in the first round since 1999.

For Wisconsin, the lead-up to the tournament had been a struggle, with the Badgers losing four of their last five games and having not won consecutive games since January.

The Badgers will face one-seed Baylor in the round of 32 on Sunday. The Bears dominated Hartford 79-55 in their opening game.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.