Neighbors continue to protest as platting process starts over for Lake Rd. townhomes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona residents gathered today on Lake Road to peacefully protest the proposed 36-unit condominium development near Lake Altoona. The plan was approved despite concerns from neighbors but now is moving backwards in the process.

“Those matters are not up for discussion at this point, those matters have been approved,” Says City Planner Joshua Clements.

Since early on in this controversial plan for the proposed 36-unit condominium development, neighbors have pointed to a lack of notification from the city.

“Bottom line is this was a bad decision followed by a bad process,” said Lake Road resident, Yuri Ripeckyj.

Recently acknowledged by the City Administrator, the timeline, in fact did not follow what city code requires. Clements explains why,

“The city ordinance requires that we receive the application 30 days before public hearing. There really isn’t a rational behind why an application should sit on my desk for an extra two weeks. Time is money so when we received the application we scheduled the hearing and moved forward.”

The neighbor’s concerns with this procedural error gives them more time to voice opposition, as they did during Saturday’s protest.

“The lack of green space for kids and all the traffic that is going to result for potentially seventy-six cars,” said Emily Blaskey.

Jeff Goettl told WEAU,

“I don’t have any ill feelings for any council members or plan commission members they’re doing the best they can ... we would just ask that they would vote for a lesser dense development in the area.”

According to Clements, the unhappy neighbors are advocating for something they can’t do at this point.

“This is not a matter of opinion, it’s a technical standard that’s proven - if they meet the standard then they proceed.”

“This is legally right, it’s morally wrong,” Ripeckyj said.

“The only way to change that is if the developer themselves chooses to,” Clements says.

The final city council vote is planned to take place, again, on April 8th. Clements says he expects the developer will want to begin construction immediately as the plan has already been delayed so long.

