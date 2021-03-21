Advertisement

Badgers knocked out of tournament by #1 seed Baylor

(WEAU)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) -The #9 seed Wisconsin Badgers see their season come to an end against #1 seed Baylor in the round of 32 with a 76-63 loss. The Badgers have been eliminated on the first weekend the last two tournaments.

Wisconsin trailed 42-29 after the first half, and Baylor started the second half on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to a game-high 18. However, Wisconsin answered with a 6-0 run of their own and cut the lead down to as little as 7 multiple times, but it wasn’t enough.

The Badgers, one of the best teams at taking care of the ball in the country, lost the turnover battle 9-1 in the half and 14-4 in the game.

After combining for 50 points in their win over North Carolina on Friday, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison collectively had just 20 points and shot 8-28 from the field.

Baylor’s Matthew Mayer led all scorers with 17 points off the bench.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Eau Claire fire
Update: $135K in damage after Friday night house fire in Eau Claire
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday

Latest News

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first...
Badgers season comes to an end
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams
Blugolds take the diamond for first time in 26 years
SportScene 13 for Saturday, March 20th
Wisconsin women’s hockey win NCAA Frozen Four Championship with 2-1 overtime win