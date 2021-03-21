Advertisement

Badgers season comes to an end

Wisconsin falls to Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first...
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger men’s basketball season came to an end in the 2nd round of the NCAA tournament after a 76-63 loss to Baylor.

Wisconsin trailed early in this one and eventually was behind 42-29 at the half.

The Badgers then trailed by as many 18 in the 2nd half, but a couple of runs by the Badgers made it a 7-point game.

Eventually, the Badgers couldn’t complete the comeback and are heading back to Madison.

Wisconsin finishes the season with a 18-13 record.

