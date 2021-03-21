DNR warns of increased fire risk this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning of an increased fire danger this weekend.

On Saturday, the DNR reported 36 fires burning in the state across 100 acres. Five structures were burned in these fires and several others were threatened.

The DNR says spring is the most dangerous time of year for wildfires.

“We have come through a dry fall and dry winter so we haven’t had a lot of [precipitation] to moisten the soil and then probably the big thing we are seeing in the last week or two is we lost a lot of snow cover. After the snow cover is gone and before we have green up, the grass turns green, the forest turns green, all of those dead leaves, grass are very susceptible to fires,” says Andrew Sorenson, Eau Claire Forestry Team Leader for the DNR’s Division of Forestry.

According to the DNR, 47% of wildfires this year have been caused by debris burning however Sorenson says it is also important to be mindful of campfires and backyard fires.

For people looking to burn debris, the DNR recommends waiting until the winter.

The DNR expects to suspend burning permits on Sunday in some parts of the state due to similar weather conditions.

People can check burning conditions and permit information on the DNR’s website.

