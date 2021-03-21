Advertisement

DNR warns of increased fire risk this weekend

By Carla Rogner
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning of an increased fire danger this weekend.

On Saturday, the DNR reported 36 fires burning in the state across 100 acres. Five structures were burned in these fires and several others were threatened.

The DNR says spring is the most dangerous time of year for wildfires.

“We have come through a dry fall and dry winter so we haven’t had a lot of [precipitation] to moisten the soil and then probably the big thing we are seeing in the last week or two is we lost a lot of snow cover. After the snow cover is gone and before we have green up, the grass turns green, the forest turns green, all of those dead leaves, grass are very susceptible to fires,” says Andrew Sorenson, Eau Claire Forestry Team Leader for the DNR’s Division of Forestry.

According to the DNR, 47% of wildfires this year have been caused by debris burning however Sorenson says it is also important to be mindful of campfires and backyard fires.

For people looking to burn debris, the DNR recommends waiting until the winter.

The DNR expects to suspend burning permits on Sunday in some parts of the state due to similar weather conditions.

People can check burning conditions and permit information on the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire fire
Update: $135K in damage after Friday night house fire in Eau Claire
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
A woman was arrested in Dunn County Thursday night for OWI with three children in the vehicle.
Woman arrested for OWI in Dunn County had three children in vehicle
WPS says if people have a hard time making payments, they should call immediately.
Wis. utility companies to be able to disconnect service after moratorium end
Bottom right: Van Voorhis
Menomonie man wins big money off of Super Bowl predictions

Latest News

"Women's March 4 Justice" (3/20/21)
"Women's March 4 Justice" (3/20/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/20/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/20/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (3/20/21)
DNR Warns Of High Fire Danger (3/20/21)
DNR Warns Of High Fire Danger (3/20/21)
Neighbors Continue To Protest Development In Altoona (3/20/21)
Neighbors Continue To Protest Development In Altoona (3/20/21)