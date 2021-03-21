Dunn County food pantry increases deliveries with new truck

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Stepping Stones of Dunn County recently acquired a new truck allowing it to more than quadruple its food distribution.

With the help of WESTconsin Credit Union, the organization was able to acquire the truck in late 2020. Since it’s gone into service, the organization has been able to distribute about 65,000 pounds of food. It distributed about 15,000 pounds of food in the same time period the previous year.

The organization uses the truck to acquire food.

The truck’s biggest impact is helping deliver food people who need it.

“Where it’s really making an impact for us is in our pop-up pantries that are in rural locations throughout Dunn County in Downsville and Colfax and Sand Creek and Ridgeland,” Stepping Stones of Dunn County Executive Director Padraig Gallagher said.

He said the truck also has a refrigerator, which helps keep food cold as during transportation.

