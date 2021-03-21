Advertisement

Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With economic stimulus payments on the way, Action 2 News wants to give you a heads up on a new version of a phishing e-mail scam.

Earlier this year, we told you in our Consumer First Alert about fake e-mails promising coronavirus relief money that looked like they were coming from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Here are three things to know about this new scam:

1. The FTC says scammers are spoofing the acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter.

2. The FTC says it won’t e-mail, text, call or message you on social media to ask for personal information, your banking information, or your social security number.

3. Don’t give out personal information, or reply to unexpected messages.

Remember, the FTC doesn’t send people coronavirus relief money - the U.S. Treasury Department and IRS are handling that.

If you get an e-mail like this, report it to the FTC by CLICKING HERE.

Now, for good news for anyone annoyed by robocalls.

This past week, the FCC announced a $225 million fine to Texas telemarketers, the largest fine in FCC history.

The calls claimed to offer health insurance plans from well known companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna.

The FCC says the callers were operating under the business names Rising Eagle and J Squared Telecom, and made about a billion spoofed robocalls in fewer than five months back in 2019.

One of the accused admitted to investigators that he made millions of spoofed calls a day, and knowingly called consumers on the do not call list, because he believed it was more profitable to target these people.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Eau Claire fire
Update: $135K in damage after Friday night house fire in Eau Claire
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
Protesters in Altoona Saturday afternoon
Neighbors continue to protest as platting process starts over for Lake Rd. townhomes

Latest News

police
Tomah man shoots a gun outside a tavern, flees from law enforcement Saturday evening
Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Large police presence in McDonough Park Sunday morning
"Women's March 4 Justice" (3/20/21)
"Women's March 4 Justice" (3/20/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/20/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/20/21)