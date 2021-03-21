Fire destroys local business in North Bend Saturday

NORTH BEND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black Pearl Lounge & North Bend Canoe Rental on North Bend Drive is a total loss after a fire started around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Melrose Fire District Chief Tim Kunes said after an initial investigation, it appears the fire started in a small pit near the building.

The south/southwest side of the building caught on fire first, and with wind speeds around 15 mph blowing in the same direction, the fire spread quickly making it hard to put out.

Kunes said they used more than 60,000 gallons of water fighting the fire.

With the strong wind, some of the embers from the fire were blown away from the building. It started a separate grass fire. Fire crews were able to put that out as well.

Around 7 p.m. the scene was cleared. The Melrose Fire District returned Sunday morning to wet down some hot spots.

Farmington first responders and the Black River Falls Fire and Rescue were also at the scene.

