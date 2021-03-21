Govin’s Farm introduces baby animals

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County family farm is showcasing its new baby animals the next four weeks.

Govin’s Farm is hosting its 16th annual “Lambing and Farm Babies” event. It started Saturday and continues each weekend through April 11. The farm will be open the Friday and Saturday of Easter weekend.

In addition to meeting the new animals, people can hold baby lambs, pigs and other young animals. There is also a large slide and people can go on pony rides.

The farm’s owner said he’s glad to be sharing the experience again after having to cancel the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has moved me to tears so many times the past two days to be able to invite my guests back and to be back in business,” Govin’s Farm Owner John Govin said.

Tickets for the event are available on Govin’s Farm’s website.

