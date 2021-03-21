Advertisement

HVAC companies see increase in home indoor air quality improvements

.
.(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 21, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With more time spent at home during the pandemic, many people want to make sure they are comfortable.

Improving indoor air quality is at the top of mind for many people. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) companies are taking notice.

Harker Heating and Cooling in Madison says they’ve seen an uptick in business from homeowners. The company reports more individuals are looking to not only make repairs but to also update and improve their indoor air quality.

“I think on the residential replacement we’ve seen probably a 10 to 15 percent increase in homeowners wanting to replace equipment,” President & CEO of Harker Heating and Cooling Inc Marcus Nelson said. “This year in particular, they’re actually looking to not just make repairs but actually update and improve their HVAC system.”

The company says humidifiers, UV lights and bipolar ionization devices are among the most popular products right now. Nelson said the supply chain demand may become an issue, as prices are increasing on commodities and equipment in general.

“The sooner you can get in and update your system, the better off you’re going to be. You’re going to save money in the long run,” Nelson said.

