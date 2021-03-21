Large police presence in McDonough Park Sunday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several squad cars and an Eau Claire Fire & Rescue vehicle are currently at McDonough Park on Centre Street in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department says officers are searching for a missing adult. They say nothing suspicious is believed to have occurred at this time.

A neighbor told WEAU that the cars had been there for a few hours.

WEAU 13 News has a reporter at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

