Large police presence in McDonough Park Sunday morning

Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several squad cars and an Eau Claire Fire & Rescue vehicle are currently at McDonough Park on Centre Street in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department says officers are searching for a missing adult. They say nothing suspicious is believed to have occurred at this time.

A neighbor told WEAU that the cars had been there for a few hours.

WEAU 13 News has a reporter at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

