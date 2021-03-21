Advertisement

Tomah man shoots a gun outside a tavern, flees from law enforcement Saturday evening

By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 52-year-old Curtis Goulet of Tomah after a minor disturbance turned into a police chase.

At a tavern on Main Street in Wilton, Goulet went to his truck after a small commotion outside the building, and grabbed a 9 mm pistol. Law enforcement said he fired two shots then left the scene.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper spotted Goulet’s truck heading north on State Highway 131 near County Road A. When they tried to stop him, Goulet fled. He continued driving northbound into Tomah.

The Tomah Police Department put out a tire deflation device. Goulet’s truck hit it, but he was able to continue driving to his home where law enforcement arrested him.

Goulet is booked at the Monroe County Jail on the following charges:

  • Attempted homicide
  • Recklessly endangering safety
  • Operating a firearm while intoxicated
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 3rd offense
  • Fleeing an officer
  • Disorderly conduct

