WI DHS: More than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in the state
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Nine percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The state reports an increase of 420 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 572,432. 4,028 tests came back negative.
Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,219.
Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,102.
The state reported no new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,576.
Vaccinations
27,037 more Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine moving the total up to 1,464,999 Wisconsin residents across the state. In total, 855,820 or 15% Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 2,286,721 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Buffalo
|1,323
|7
|3,609 (+33)
|28%
|2,246 (+30)
|18%
|Chippewa
|7,149
|93
|16,786 (+276)
|26%
|10,844 (+116)
|17%
|Clark
|3,161
|58
|5,758 (+78)
|17%
|3,487 (+15)
|11%
|Crawford
|1,671
|17
|4,452 (+28)
|28%
|2,423
|17%
|Dunn
|4,328 (+9)
|30
|9,263 (+119)
|20%
|5,166 (+74)
|12%
|Eau Claire
|11,161 (+5)
|105
|28,618 (+937)
|27%
|17,536 (+354)
|18%
|Jackson
|2,583
|27
|5,279 (+17)
|26%
|2,764 (+2)
|14%
|La Crosse
|12,340 (+4)
|80
|34,015 (+743)
|29%
|21,048 (+60)
|19%
|Monroe
|4,362
|34
|10,409 (+174)
|23%
|5,735 (+4)
|13%
|Pepin
|813 (-1)
|7
|1,864 (+11)
|26%
|1,267 (+1)
|18%
|Rusk
|1,279
|16
|2,418 (+8)
|17%
|1,376 (+19)
|10%
|Trempealeau
|3,422
|37
|8,766 (+73)
|30%
|5,239 (+24)
|18%
|Vernon
|1,862 (+3)
|37
|8,007 (+141)
|26%
|5,159 (+3)
|17%
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.