Advertisement

WI DHS: More than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in the state

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Nine percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 420 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 572,432. 4,028 tests came back negative.

Almost 98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,219.

Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 27,102.

The state reported no new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,576.

Vaccinations

27,037 more Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine moving the total up to 1,464,999 Wisconsin residents across the state. In total, 855,820 or 15% Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 2,286,721 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		% of CountyCompleted the COVID-19
vaccination series		% of County
Buffalo1,32373,609 (+33)28%2,246 (+30)18%
Chippewa7,1499316,786 (+276)26%10,844 (+116)17%
Clark3,161585,758 (+78)17%3,487 (+15)11%
Crawford1,671174,452 (+28)28%2,42317%
Dunn4,328 (+9)309,263 (+119)20%5,166 (+74)12%
Eau Claire11,161 (+5)10528,618 (+937)27%17,536 (+354)18%
Jackson2,583275,279 (+17)26%2,764 (+2)14%
La Crosse12,340 (+4)8034,015 (+743)29%21,048 (+60)19%
Monroe4,3623410,409 (+174)23%5,735 (+4)13%
Pepin813 (-1)71,864 (+11)26%1,267 (+1)18%
Rusk1,279162,418 (+8)17%1,376 (+19)10%
Trempealeau3,422378,766 (+73)30%5,239 (+24)18%
Vernon1,862 (+3)378,007 (+141)26%5,159 (+3)17%

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Eau Claire fire
Update: $135K in damage after Friday night house fire in Eau Claire
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Large police presence in McDonough Park Sunday morning

Latest News

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first...
Badgers season comes to an end
Badgers knocked out of tournament by #1 seed Baylor
This is what remains of the Black Pearl Lounge and North Bend Canoe Rental after a fire...
Fire destroys local business in North Bend Saturday
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami Beach sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights