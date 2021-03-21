Advertisement

Wisconsin women’s hockey win NCAA Frozen Four Championship with 2-1 overtime win

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Through 51 minutes of play, the two best teams in women’s college hockey, No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 1 Northeastern, were deadlocked in a scoreless National Championship game from in Eerie, Pennsylvania. Fitting for the first Frozen Four championship game since 2019, overtime was needed to decide the winner when Daryl Watts earned a second straight national championship for the Badgers.

Badgers freshman Makenna Webster got the scoring started. With nine minutes remaining in the third period, Casey O’Brien and Webster were on the break away where Webster took a O’Brien rebound and sent it past Huskies goaltender Aerin Frankel for the games first goal and a 1-0 Wisconsin lead.

38 seconds later, Northeastern returned the favor. Chloe Aurard took a Brooke Hobson and Alina Mueller assist and sent it to the back of Wisconsin’s net to tie the game.

Then in overtime, Daryl Watts was the Badgers hero getting a shot to ricochet off a Northeastern defender for the 2-1 victory.

