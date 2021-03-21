‘Women’s March 4 Justice’ looks to raise awareness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Sarah Everard’s tragic death earlier this month in the UK has struck a chord with women globally, inspiring them to use the hashtag “#reclaimthesestreets,” with women’s safety, top of mind.

“There are so many people that have not been in my shoes who have not been in other women’s shoes that have experienced this violence first hand and I hope that it really makes people think about the actions that they’re taking,” says Carrier.

Saturday’s ‘Women’s March 4 Justice’ was organized by Dylan Carrier.

She says the only way change will ensue, is by educating, and having conversations within the community, even if they are uncomfortable.

“I think we need to start young with teaching even just age appropriate lessons about consent and we need to end the rape culture and the misogyny that is very very rampant in our community,” says Carrier.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 women will experience sexual harassment or assault in one’s lifetime.

State Representative of Eau Claire and mother of two, Jodi Emerson was also in attendance.

She says nothing should ever keep women from staying safe.

“According to the Wisconsin Domestic Violence Hotline, 88 Wisconsinites lost their lives in 2020 to domestic violence,” Emerson says.

Twenty percent of them, under the age of 18.

Emerson asked the march participants who would help if someone they knew was in need, the crowd errupted in cheers.

“And if you guys who are feeling unsafe right now, this is your safety net,” Emerson says.

Emerson says for those who feel unsafe for any reason, please reach out, talk to a friend, and call a helpline.

Participants marched from Phoenix Park to Owen Park, chanting ‘Say her name. Sarah Everard.’

Event organizers encourage reaching out the Family Support Center, in both Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls if you’re ever feeling unsafe.

