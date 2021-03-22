1 person in custody after Barron County standoff

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One man was taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement happened in Barron County.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Brett Evenson, 45, was reported to be intoxicated and causing problems at a nearby residence.

A female caller told law enforcement that he was threatening her with a firearm and also made threats to shoot any officials.

Evenson eventually came to the door to make contact with law enforcement but refused to surrender. He also called 9-1-1 stating he had knives and tossed his guns outside.

Gas was deployed and Evenson exited the residence and was taken into custody.

