Advertisement

1 person in custody after Barron County standoff

Brett Evenson was taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement.
Brett Evenson was taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One man was taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement happened in Barron County.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Brett Evenson, 45, was reported to be intoxicated and causing problems at a nearby residence.

A female caller told law enforcement that he was threatening her with a firearm and also made threats to shoot any officials.

Evenson eventually came to the door to make contact with law enforcement but refused to surrender. He also called 9-1-1 stating he had knives and tossed his guns outside.

Gas was deployed and Evenson exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
New parents Zach and Alex St. Aubin, are celebrating their son Bennett Duke's first birthday...
New parents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense

Latest News

Michael Mauerer was named Commended Student for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School student named commended student
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Man identified in ongoing Eau Claire missing person search
Baby Farm Animals At Govin's (3/22/21) Part 3
Baby Farm Animals At Govin's (3/22/21) Part 3
Baby Farm Animals At Govin's (3/22/21) Part 2
Baby Farm Animals At Govin's (3/22/21) Part 2