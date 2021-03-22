Advertisement

Air travelers top 1.5 million for first time in over a year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The recovery in air travel is becoming more real.

More than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the largest number since the middle of March last year, when the pandemic was just beginning to hit hard in the United States.

That makes 11 straight days with more than 1 million air passengers.

Airline executives say bookings are rising as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, air travel remains around a quarter below the crowds seen at this time in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
New parents Zach and Alex St. Aubin, are celebrating their son Bennett Duke's first birthday...
New parents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults
The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a...
More stimulus payments processing this week
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
14th juror seated for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death
SkyWarn 13 Noon Weather (3/22/21)
FILE - This Aug. 26, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions