Chippewa Falls Senior High School student named commended student

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls Senior High School student has been named a commended student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced Michael Mauerer as the commended student on Monday.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is open to all high school students that meet the program requirements. This year over 1.5 million students applied to the program.

