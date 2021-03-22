COVID-19 UPDATE: Nearly 1 in 2 adults 65+ complete vaccinations in Wisconsin; no new deaths reported Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/WBAY) - Predictably, Wisconsin saw a drop in the daily numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend as seen in Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Expect a quick rebound as 2 million more Wisconsin residents just became eligible for the vaccine. The vaccine is now available to people who can check at least one box on a long list of medical conditions, from mild asthma or being overweight to cancer and chronic kidney disease (see related story).

Monday’s DHS report shows 2,350,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were doled out over the past 14 weeks. That includes shots to 1,474,696 Wisconsin residents, which is an increase of less than 10,000 (9,697) from Sunday’s report. That includes 860,062 who are now fully vaccinated after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That’s a one-day increase of 4,242 completed vaccinations. Vaccination numbers by county are reported later in this article.

Wisconsin is averaging 27,906 daily “shots in the arm” to residents and 23,112 completed vaccinations each day, based on the last 7 days. On Sunday, Wisconsin reached a milestone with 1 in 4 Wisconsin residents fully inoculated against COVID-19 symptoms. Monday that includes almost 1 in 2 adults (49.0%) age 65 and older. The state says 304,961 doses were administered to Wisconsin residents last week alone.

The DHS report didn’t include any new deaths from COVID-19. That leaves the death toll at 6,576 for a third day. The state is averaging 6 deaths a day over the past 7 days; that metric has been in single digits for almost two full weeks now. The death rate is 1.15% of all known cases for a 14th day.

Wisconsin now has a cumulative total of 572,770 cases of COVID-19. That’s 338 more Monday after the state got 2,937 results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive. If you look at the results of all tests, including people who get tested multiple times, the 7-day average of the positivity rate is 2.3% for a third-straight day. It had fallen as low as 2.0% before trending back up last week.

The new cases were identified in 58 counties. Fourteen didn’t report any new cases or had numbers revised as the state continues its admittedly overdue data quality reviews.

The state says 559,872 people who tested positive for the coronavirus are considered recovered, although they may suffer lingering effects of their illness. That’s 97.8% of all known cases. There are still 6,163 active cases (1.1%) who were diagnosed in the last 30 days and aren’t medically cleared.

Here’s a look at local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 28,674 (27.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 17,561 (18.2%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 16,822 (26.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,844 (17.2%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 34,154 (28.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 21,061 (18.6%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 9,297 (20.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 5,186 (11.6%)

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

CASES AND DEATHS

Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.

MONDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Barron – 5,496 cases (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,324 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,149 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,671 cases (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,330 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,161 cases (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,583 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,340 cases (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,363 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Pepin – 813 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,589 cases (+5) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,011 cases (+1) (45 deaths)

Rusk - 1,279 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,550 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,626 cases (+15) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,796 cases (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,422 cases (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,864 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Washburn – 1,338 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,724 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 24 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24 hours. That’s well below the 7-day average of 44 hospitalizations per day.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there were 193 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state Sunday, with 57 in intensive care. We’ve already reported there are fewer patients since Action 2 News started tracking hospitalizations on August 1, but this is significant because that number fell below 200. We expected updated figures later Monday afternoon.

The WHA says there were a combined 333 ICU beds open, or 22.71% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,579 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 23.08%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19, and not every available bed can be occupied if a hospital doesn’t have the necessary medical and service staff to support a patient in them.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

