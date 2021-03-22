Early voting starts Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters will head to the polls starting Tuesday for the 2021 Wisconsin spring election as early voting begins.

In Eau Claire, that means drive-thru voting.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said the process will be similar to early voting in the 2020 spring election.

“You will pull up to the entrance and they will direct you to a tent,” she said. “At that point, you’ll go to a tent. They’ll take your name, your address, check your photo ID. If you need to register, they will also register you.”

Poll workers will then bring the voter a ballot, which they’ll fill out in their car. They must return their ballot before leaving.

“We could probably service up to 10-15 voters at a time. We will have four tents set up and then there will be four spots ahead of that,” Riepl said.

She said she doesn’t expect long lines.

All poll Eau Claire poll workers will be wearing masks.

Walk-up voting is allowed even though it’s called “drive-thru” voting.

For people who don’t live in Eau Claire, Reid Magney with the Wisconsin Election Commission said it’s important they double-check with their local election officials before voting early.

“Early voting can start on Tuesday,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you can just necessarily show up at your clerk’s office and vote especially in some small areas. You may want to check with your clerk’s office, see if you need to make an appointment.”

With the pandemic still raging, Magney also stressed the importance of people masking-up when heading to the polls.

“Our commission unanimously recommends that voters wear a mask to the polling place or to the clerk’s office when you go to vote,” he said. “However, you can’t be required to wear one and nobody can be turned away if they refuse to wear a mask.”

Voters can still also request an absentee ballot if they don’t want to vote in person. They can go to https://myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot, find out where to vote and what’s on their ballot.

