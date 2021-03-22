Advertisement

Eau Claire gas prices go down slightly from last week, but go up over last month

A gallon of gas in Eau Claire dropped by an average of a little over two cents per gallon to...
A gallon of gas in Eau Claire dropped by an average of a little over two cents per gallon to $2.70 per gallon as of Monday morning over the past week.(KWQC)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite rumors of gas topping $3 per gallon again, area drivers and drivers across Wisconsin saved a little big of money at the pump this past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Eau Claire dropped by an average of a little over two cents per gallon to $2.70 per gallon as of Monday morning over the past week. However, prices are still up for the month, according to GasBuddy.com, by an average of six cents per gallon. Gas prices in Wisconsin are also up by the same margin, and up over 12 cents per gallon in a one-month timeframe.

Year-over-year, gas prices are up over 82 cents per gallon across Wisconsin, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic sent gas prices tumbling in 2020 due to lower demand.

The price of gas in both Eau Claire and Wisconsin are lower than the national average of $2.87, with locations as of Monday morning selling gas for as low as $2.69 in the Eau Claire city limits, according to GasBuddy.com.

