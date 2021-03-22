Advertisement

Elgin Baylor, silky-smooth Lakers Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Elgin Baylor waves as is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers...
Elgin Baylor waves as is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers Championship team, at half time of an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Lakers, Friday, April 6, 2012, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes. He was 86.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as “THE superstar of his era,” adding that his many accolades speak to that.

His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.

He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense
New parents Zach and Alex St. Aubin, are celebrating their son Bennett Duke's first birthday...
New parents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group

Latest News

COVID: Record-breaking travel amid variant fears
COVID: Record-breaking travel amid variant fears
A gallon of gas in Eau Claire dropped by an average of a little over two cents per gallon to...
Eau Claire gas prices go down slightly from last week, but go up over last month
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
14th juror seated for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death