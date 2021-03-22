Advertisement

Garlicky Mashed Potato Cakes

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Potato Pancakes.

Garlicky Mashed Potato Cakes with Parmesan and Dill Crema

Ingredients

2 cups mashed potatoes

1 large egg lightly beaten

2 large Garlic cloves minced

1 Tbsp fresh Italian parsley chopped

1 Tbsp fresh thyme chopped

2 Tbsp Green onions chopped

3 Tbsp All-purpose flour

1/2 tsp coarse salt

1/2 tsp black pepper freshly ground

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese divided

Vegetable oil for sauteing

1 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp fresh dill chopped

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the mashed potatoes, egg, garlic, parsley, thyme, green onions, flour, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup of the parmesan cheese.

Place the remaining 1/4 cup of parmesan in a wide shallow bowl, Using 1/4 cup as your guide, divide the potato mixture into 8-10 equal portions and form them into rounded, flattened patties.

Dredge the potato cakes in the parmesan and then refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk the sour cream, dill, and lemon juice and season to taste with salt.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons of the oil. Working in batches and adding more oil as you need it, cook the potato cakes until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side.

Garnish with the dill crema and serve warm.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense
New parents Zach and Alex St. Aubin, are celebrating their son Bennett Duke's first birthday...
New parents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group

Latest News

Eau Claire fire
Red Cross Month-Disaster Relief
Getting ready for the garden
Starting Seeds
A road sign for E. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, Wis.
Changes on Clairemont: 2021 brings new businesses, development to Eau Claire
Pandemic One-Year Later: Pablo Center at the Confluence
Pandemic One Year Later: Pablo Center at the Confluence