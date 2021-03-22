EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Potato Pancakes.

Garlicky Mashed Potato Cakes with Parmesan and Dill Crema

Ingredients

2 cups mashed potatoes

1 large egg lightly beaten

2 large Garlic cloves minced

1 Tbsp fresh Italian parsley chopped

1 Tbsp fresh thyme chopped

2 Tbsp Green onions chopped

3 Tbsp All-purpose flour

1/2 tsp coarse salt

1/2 tsp black pepper freshly ground

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese divided

Vegetable oil for sauteing

1 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp fresh dill chopped

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the mashed potatoes, egg, garlic, parsley, thyme, green onions, flour, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup of the parmesan cheese.

Place the remaining 1/4 cup of parmesan in a wide shallow bowl, Using 1/4 cup as your guide, divide the potato mixture into 8-10 equal portions and form them into rounded, flattened patties.

Dredge the potato cakes in the parmesan and then refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk the sour cream, dill, and lemon juice and season to taste with salt.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons of the oil. Working in batches and adding more oil as you need it, cook the potato cakes until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side.

Garnish with the dill crema and serve warm.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.