Gov. Evers OKs dentists to vaccinate as millions become eligible

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that allows dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Evers announced he had signed the bill on Monday morning, the same day that nearly 2 million more people became eligible for shots.

Evers’ administration announced earlier this month that people age 16 and up with certain pre-existing conditions would be eligible on Monday.

The general public will become eligible May 1. As of Sunday about 25% of Wisconsin’s population had received at least one dose. Nearly 15% had received two doses, completing their vaccination cycle.

