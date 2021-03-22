Advertisement

GRACE LEWIS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Grace Lewis for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Lewis has spent a lifetime of service to the communities she has lived in; from recordings for the blind, to helping with transportation, she is unstoppable! Most recently, she has volunteered for the Red Cross, church activities, and is teaching English to adults in need of this service. In addition, Mrs. Lewis is always helping others in small ways like baking for her neighbors or offering her time when needed. She is involved with enough service groups to keep her busy 7 days a week!

Susan Smith

