Advertisement

‘I don’t have to rely on anybody’: Custom-made wheelchair gives U.S. Army veteran new level of freedom

A donated wheelchair made for any kind of terrain is letting Cody Becker spend more time outdoors doing what he loves.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-area foundation is giving back to men and women in uniform, donating a special gift to a Wisconsin Army veteran and giving him a second chance at getting outdoors with a new level of freedom.

Cody Becker grew up in southeast Wisconsin, spending a lot of time outdoors.

“I used to go up north with a family friend, do a little bit of hunting, little bit of fishing and then Boy Scouts from an early age,” Becker described.

The 32-year-old veteran joined the Army at 19, continuing to go out when he could, until an accident during training left him partially paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

“Going from having hopes and expectations and kind of planning out your future...next thing you know, you’re in a hospital room, kind of staring at the ceiling, and you don’t know where you’re going to go from there,” Becker explained.

For over a decade, Becker has missed being in nature—hunting and fishing have been largely inaccessible in his wheelchair.

“Just the freedom. Being able to get outside, fresh air, sunlight,” Becker said of what he misses most.

Now, he is getting a second chance from the Madison-area Beale Family Foundation.

“We have a lot of veterans in our family and people involved in the military, so it just kind of stood out,” said Anne Reinke. Reinke’s mom, Stephanie Beale, is part of the foundation, and Reinke took the idea of helping veterans to her family.

The foundation partnered with Paralyzed Veterans of America and Action Trackchair to donate an all-terrain wheelchair that can handle hills, soft ground and other outdoor conditions.

“Going up hills in a wheelchair is super hard, so I’m excited to get in there and kind of cruise up there,” Becker explained.

On his first day in the new chair, some fellow veterans took Becker hunting, something he had not done since his teenage years.

“I’m ready to get back out there and get into the thick of it and see what this thing can do,” Becker said.

Becker added the biggest thing the new chair gives him is freedom: the freedom to do things himself without relying on other people. He explained it took him years to get back to even simple things like driving, but the chair gives him another level of independence.

“It gives me a sense of pride that I’m accomplishing something on my own,” Becker said, continuing, “I was a very independent person before the accident. I didn’t rely on anybody. Just to be able to hop into this chair, being able to do everything again without that attachment is huge.”

The Beale Foundation said they are working to make this donation an annual event.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
New parents Zach and Alex St. Aubin, are celebrating their son Bennett Duke's first birthday...
New parents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense

Latest News

Brett Evenson was taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement.
1 person in custody after Barron County standoff
Michael Mauerer was named Commended Student for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School student named commended student
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
Man identified in ongoing Eau Claire missing person search
Baby Farm Animals At Govin's (3/22/21) Part 3
Baby Farm Animals At Govin's (3/22/21) Part 3
Baby Farm Animals At Govin's (3/22/21) Part 2
Baby Farm Animals At Govin's (3/22/21) Part 2