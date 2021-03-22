‘I don’t have to rely on anybody’: Custom-made wheelchair gives U.S. Army veteran new level of freedom

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-area foundation is giving back to men and women in uniform, donating a special gift to a Wisconsin Army veteran and giving him a second chance at getting outdoors with a new level of freedom.

Cody Becker grew up in southeast Wisconsin, spending a lot of time outdoors.

“I used to go up north with a family friend, do a little bit of hunting, little bit of fishing and then Boy Scouts from an early age,” Becker described.

The 32-year-old veteran joined the Army at 19, continuing to go out when he could, until an accident during training left him partially paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

“Going from having hopes and expectations and kind of planning out your future...next thing you know, you’re in a hospital room, kind of staring at the ceiling, and you don’t know where you’re going to go from there,” Becker explained.

For over a decade, Becker has missed being in nature—hunting and fishing have been largely inaccessible in his wheelchair.

“Just the freedom. Being able to get outside, fresh air, sunlight,” Becker said of what he misses most.

Now, he is getting a second chance from the Madison-area Beale Family Foundation.

“We have a lot of veterans in our family and people involved in the military, so it just kind of stood out,” said Anne Reinke. Reinke’s mom, Stephanie Beale, is part of the foundation, and Reinke took the idea of helping veterans to her family.

The foundation partnered with Paralyzed Veterans of America and Action Trackchair to donate an all-terrain wheelchair that can handle hills, soft ground and other outdoor conditions.

“Going up hills in a wheelchair is super hard, so I’m excited to get in there and kind of cruise up there,” Becker explained.

On his first day in the new chair, some fellow veterans took Becker hunting, something he had not done since his teenage years.

“I’m ready to get back out there and get into the thick of it and see what this thing can do,” Becker said.

Becker added the biggest thing the new chair gives him is freedom: the freedom to do things himself without relying on other people. He explained it took him years to get back to even simple things like driving, but the chair gives him another level of independence.

“It gives me a sense of pride that I’m accomplishing something on my own,” Becker said, continuing, “I was a very independent person before the accident. I didn’t rely on anybody. Just to be able to hop into this chair, being able to do everything again without that attachment is huge.”

The Beale Foundation said they are working to make this donation an annual event.

