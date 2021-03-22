Advertisement

KRIS HORAN, GREG SEWARD, MIKAYLA HOGAN, AND WOGO RADIO

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give a Sunshine Award to Kris Horan.  Kris has been chasing our local athletes from McDonell High School and Chi-High all season with her camera.  She followed the CFM Sabers on their state championship journey, documenting it for all to see.  She spends hours shooting, traveling, editing, and uploading. But it is nothing new.  I first saw her about 5-6 years ago at my son’s soccer game.  She snapped some great pictures then and continues to snap great pictures.  Plus, she is such a great lady!  Kris, thank you, for giving us another view of our amazing kids and the trip they took this year!

Also, I would like to nominate Greg Seward, Mikayla Hogan, and WOGP Radio for the Sunshine Award.  Thank you for bringing our state championship team to the families who could not attend CFM Hockey games in this crazy COVID-19 year.  I know many grandparents, aunts, and uncles were listening to every broadcast from near and far. Greg Seward and Mikayla Hogan brought passion and excitement to the hockey games over the radio and made the excitement of the games feel like you were right there!  Thank you for being part of the team!

Toni Ausman

