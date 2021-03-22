Advertisement

Man identified in ongoing Eau Claire missing person search

These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.
These boats on Dell's Pond near McDonough Park are part of the search efforts.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who went missing Sunday morning in Eau Claire has been identified by the Eau Claire Police Department.

Eau Claire Police say they are currently searching for 58-year-old Edwin Steinacker of Eau Claire. Steinacker was reported missing on Saturday, according to the ECPD.

According to the report, Steinacker went for a walk around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Steinacker was visible on public space cameras at 8:20 a.m. in McDonough Park, according to the ECPD.

On Sunday, the ECPD and Eau Claire Fire and Rescue began conducting search operations at McDonough Park, located on the south shoreline of Dell’s Pond in Eau Claire.

According to the ECPD, the search resumed Monday morning along with Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer non-profit group dedicated to search and recovery for victims of drowning.

Nothing suspicious is believed to have occurred at this time. Steinacker is reported to have had no medical issues, according to the ECPD.

This is a developing story.

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (3/22/21)