Man in custody for attempted homicide, other charges after allegedly firing two shots outside Wilton tavern

(VNL)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 52-year-old Tomah man is in custody after allegedly firing shots from a pistol outside a tavern on Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call from an employee at a tavern on Main Street in Wilton just before midnight Saturday. The caller reported Curtis Goulet arrived at the tavern and was involved in a minor disturbance before getting a pistol from his truck and firing two shots outside.

Law enforcement responded to the tavern and looked for Goulet. The Sheriff’s Office says about 10 minutes after the 911 call a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol found his truck on State Highway 131 near County Highway A.

Goulet continued to drive away from officers and headed northbound into Tomah where Tomah Police Department personnel deployed tired deflation devices. The Sheriff’s Office says Goulet’s truck hit the devices, but he kept driving towards his home. When he finally got out of the truck he was arrested.

Upon further investigation, shell casings and bullet impacts to the tavern and a nearby building corroborated witness statements that Goulet fired two shots from a 9mm pistol that was also recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office says Goulet was booked into the Monroe Co. Jail for: Attempted Homicide; Recklessly Endangering Safety; Operating a Firearm While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense; Knowingly Fleeing an Officer; Disorderly Conduct.

The incident is still under investigation.

