Advertisement

More stimulus payments processing this week

The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a...
The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More stimulus checks are coming.

The Biden administration said the second batch of COVID-19 payments will be issued this week.

For some taxpayers receiving direct deposit, payments began processing on Friday.

Some people might see the money in their account as provisional or pending until the official pay date on Wednesday.

The government says going forward, additional batches will be made weekly.

You can check whether a payment has been scheduled on the Internal Revenue Service website.

The $1,400 checks began disbursement earlier this month after President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 relief bill into law.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
New parents Zach and Alex St. Aubin, are celebrating their son Bennett Duke's first birthday...
New parents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Wisconsin man could be charged with 8th OWI offense

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
14th juror seated for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death
SkyWarn 13 Noon Weather (3/22/21)
FILE - This Aug. 26, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions