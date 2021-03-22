People 16 and older with certain medical conditions now eligible for COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout includes those 16 and older with certain medical conditions that pose a greater risk of infection from contracting the virus.

Excitement that 24-year-old Christina Benning says is also a big weight lifted from her shoulders.

“With some of my older family members in nursing homes they don’t let people inside so now I can you know have that opportunity get to give people a hug that I haven’t seen in over a year,” says Benning.

In addition to opening its doors to the most recent eligibility group, Prevea Health’s vaccination site at Jacob’s Well hit a milestone of their own.

Eigh-hundred doses administered, a record day-high since opening February 1st.

“I just want to thank everybody for the work that they’re doing to get this rollout done so quickly adn the healthcare professionals and all the volunteers for giving their time, so it’s really great to see the large number of people getting vaccinated every day,” says Benning.

Audrey Boerner is the COVID-19 response public information officer with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

“We know that this is a group that if they get COVID-19 can have a higher risk for being seriously and so it’s an important group to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” says Boerner.

Boerner reminds people eager to get that shot in the arm, to have patience, as providers are working all hands on deck.

Our estimates are is that it could be as much as 70%of the population of Eau Claire County, again that’s an estimate, but we know there are a lot of people that just became eligible for vaccine,” says Boerner. “Everybody who’s giving vaccine in Eau Claire County is actually listed on our website and that website is COVID19EAUCLAIRE.ORG and on the top you can click on vaccine appointments.”

Health experts remind those who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to continue following social distancing protocols; not letting your guard or mask come down.

Marshfield Clinic says it’s still focusing on vaccinating people 65 and older, and then will pivot to the remainder of 1B and the new 1C subgroup as soon as it can.

Mayo Clinic Health System is emailing its patients when they can receive the vaccine, but patients who already have received the vaccine elsewhere and are noted in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccination Registry will not receive an invitation.

