People with certain medical conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WISCONSIN (WBAY) - People with certain medical conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
Group 1C is expected to cover two million Wisconsin residents. The vaccine is available to people age 16 and older.
ELIGIBLE CONDITIONS
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2) CLICK HERE to find out how to measure your BMI.
- Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
The state will continue to vaccinate people in groups 1A and 1B:
- Frontline and non-frontline health care workers
- Residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care
- Police, fire, correctional
- Adults 65 and older
- Educators and child care staff
- Medicaid long-term care
- Some public facing essential workers
- Congregate living staff and residents
As of March 22, 2,333,528 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. The number of people who completed their vaccine series is 855,820. That’s 14.7 percent of the population.
