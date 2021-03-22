LIVE: Police responding to active shooter situation at Boulder supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police reported an active shooter at a King Soopers supermarket Monday afternoon.

NOTE: The live feed may contain graphic content.

Boulder Police are advising nearby residents to say inside and added it was still a “very active” scene.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in Boulder, home to the University of Colorado about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.” They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

