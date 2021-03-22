Advertisement

ROBERTA GUDIS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Roberta Gudis for the Sunshine Award.  Bobbie lost her soulmate, Don, on July 12, 2018, to cancer.  Because of this, she was determined to never see another person cold, like Don had become from his battles with cancer.  She embarked on a journey of making lap blankets and has made approximately 300 lap blankets to date.  She has given blankets to Joshua’s Camp, St. Croix Hospice, the Chippewa VA, LaCrosse Gunderson Medical Center, Shriners for Kids, and anyone who wants or needs warmth from the heart. She is amazing!

Carol Lawrence

