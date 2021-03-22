Advertisement

State Senator calling on Evers administration for ‘misreporting of COVID-19 fatalities in long-term care facilities’

Senator Patrick Testin
Senator Patrick Testin(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin State Senator Patrick Testin is calling on the Evers administration for “misreporting COVID-19 fatalities of residents in Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities”.

Senator Testin says the Department of Health Services needs to explain why the state data is still wrong.

“We’ve been told for months that residents of long-term care facilities accounted for only 30% of fatalities, even though this number was strikingly low compared to other states,” said Testin.  “And now we find out that the data was wrong, and nearly half of our COVID-19 deaths were in long-term care.  It’s a huge problem that the Evers Administration has provided flawed information as the state has worked to respond to this health crisis.”

Testin added that the reclassification resulted in the number of deaths increasing by about 1,000. Saying that there is also nearly 1,700 deaths are still listed as occurring in an unknown setting.

