Advertisement

Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming back to social media.

On Sunday, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president is launching his own social media network in “probably about two or three months.”

Miller also said the yet-unnamed platform will “attract tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social media platforms following his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at McDonough Park Sunday morning around 10 a.m.
Police search for missing person in Eau Claire Sunday
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date
Computer Scam
Federal agencies warn about new phishing scam, give details on $225 million fine to telemarketing group
New parents Zach and Alex St. Aubin, are celebrating their son Bennett Duke's first birthday...
New parents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
This is what remains of the Black Pearl Lounge and North Bend Canoe Rental after a fire...
Fire destroys local business in North Bend Saturday

Latest News

People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Miami Beach is under a curfew after police said the unruly crowds became uncontrollable.
RAW: Police enforce Miami Beach curfew
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all adults
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down Spring Break partying
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book