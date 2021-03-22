Virtual farm tour begins this week

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Farm-issue discussions will be part of a live virtual farm tour hosted Wednesday by Mid-State Technical College. The annual event will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The college’s agriculture education leaders say the tour’s purpose is to showcase innovative technology and agriculture practices that might help producers enhance their farms. It will feature networking opportunities between farmers, agriculture students, university researchers and agribusinesses. Information and registration for the program is on the Mid-State Technical College’s Web site.

Last week’s Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin business conference raised $17,030 for the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. The money, to be used for agricultural education grants, was raised through a silent auction during the business conference at Wisconsin Dells.

Another Wisconsin deer herd has been depopulated because of chronic wasting disease. State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials announced late last week that a white-tail deer herd was depopulated at a Burnett County breeding farm after a deer on the farm tested positive for CWD in October. The herd was depopulated on March 3. None of the 5-acre farm’s remaining 14 deer tested positive for the disease.

Tomorrow is National Ag Day, and state agriculture secretary designee Randy Romanski is inviting people to celebrate Wisconsin agriculture and the dedicated people who keep the state’s food supply chain moving. Romanski said people can get involved in the process by educating themselves about where their food comes from and by purchasing food from local producers, processors and vendors. He said the economy, environment and communities thrive when state agriculture and food businesses are supported.

